CUMBERLAND — In a heartwarming “Dear Mom” letter, Joe Mathias writes of questions he raised in 1946 that went unanswered for 22 years.
His 1968 story begins with a phone call he received from Mrs. Florence Cavanaugh who said she found among her late husband’s belongings a letter Joe Mathias had written more than two decades earlier.
Her husband, Harold Cavanaugh, had been a paratrooper and trained under Joe Mathias’ brother, Lt. Robert “Bob” Mathias, leader of the second platoon, E Company, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, U.S. 82nd Airborne Division, in World War II.
“She said her husband, a paraplegic most of his life because of wartime injuries, had died on December 31, 1967, leaving among his papers a letter which I had written him in October, 1946, asking for information about Bob,” Joe Mathias writes to his mother on letterhead from the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Rockville where he served at the time as an associate judge. “In their 18 years of married life, she said, because of his terrible injuries, she had encouraged him not to dwell upon the war, and, perhaps for this reason, he had never answered my letter.”
Harold Cavanaugh in the late 1940s typed three single-spaced pages about Bob Mathias, which his wife gave to Joe Mathias.
“While waiting for an assignment to a platoon in my newly assigned company I heard about the character that I was soon to meet, know and never forget,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote. “The old boys of the outfit were giving us the lowdown on our most recently acquired officers. When they got to Lt. Mathias, interest picked up.”
Harold Cavanaugh had boxed and played football.
“These facts coupled with my Irish heritage were sure to place me in Lt. Mathias’ platoon, they said,” he wrote. “They were right.”
Bob Mathias, 28, who was raised in Washington, D.C., was in extraordinary physical condition.
According to information provided by his family, he began boxing while in high school and in 1937 won the National Welterweight Title in the Hearst All-American amateur, which preceded the Golden Gloves.
Bob Mathias later turned pro and won his first two fights, but decided to retire soon after taking a job at The Washington Post as a commercial artist because he was concerned he might injure his hands.
He joined the Marine Reserves, transferred to the National Guard and was activated in February 1941.
Bob Mathias applied for officer candidate school and later requested to be a paratrooper.
“On an intra-platoon competitive hike, we were on the last mile,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote. “To say that every part of us was hurting would be putting it mildly.”
At that point, a man in the platoon “folded up on us,” and Bob Mathias carried the soldier the last three quarters of the mile.
“Golly, I had seen everything,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote. “Boy, I was glad that (Bob Mathias) was on my side.”
Bob Mathias believed that to best compete against an enemy, it was wise to speak their language.
“He could speak German fluently,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote. “He drilled us using German commands and held classes where he taught useful phrases.”
Bob Mathias “had the philosophy of a chaplain,” attended church as often as he could and “did everything in his power” to make worship time convenient for the men under him.
“Live a morally good life here and enjoy an infinitely greater one when you pass on,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote of Bob Mathias’ beliefs.
“Our company commander once said, ‘(Bob Mathias) can hold more than his own with the toughest man alive, yet you won’t ever hear him use hell or damn,’” Harold Cavanaugh wrote.
On D-Day when they prepared for a jump over Normandy, Bob Mathias and Harold Cavanaugh ultimately ended up in different planes.
“The gang I hooked up with decided to take the town, which was our platoon mission,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote. “On the way, we found Mathias dead, still in his chute.”
A year later, Harold Cavanaugh learned what had happened to his beloved leader.
“A chap in my platoon who had been wounded, taken prisoner and later liberated by the Russians told me the true story,” Harold Cavanaugh wrote.
“(Bob Mathias) was hit with a burst of flak as he stood in the door. He was knocked over, but he got to his feet and, when the light shone green, he led his stick out the door,” he wrote. “That was Mathias all right. He was finished but there were 15 guys behind him, not to mention the other plane load which he had trained, and he wasn’t going to deny them the opportunity to strut their stuff.”
‘Leaped into the night’
Numerous stories have been published about Bob Mathias and his heroic service in Maryland newspapers and in the book “D-Day, June 6, 1944: The Climactic Battle of World War II” by Stephen Ambrose.
Ambrose wrote more than 30 books, including his New York Times bestseller “Band of Brothers.”
He was a retired Boyd Professor of History at the University of New Orleans and a contributing editor for the Quarterly Journal of Military History.
According to The National WWII Museum, Ambrose, who died in 2002, interviewed more than 600 veterans to establish the facility, which highlights the D-Day invasion of Nazi-held Normandy.
“When Lieutenant Mathias was wounded from the shell burst and the green light went on, he had enough strength to push himself out of the way, so that the men behind him could jump,” Ambrose wrote.
“The crew of the C-47 could have applied first aid and perhaps gotten him back to England in time for a life-saving operation,” he wrote.
“Instead, Mathias raised his right arm, called out ‘Follow me!’ and leaped into the night,” Ambrose wrote. “Whether the shock from the opening parachute, or the shock of hitting the ground, or excessive bleeding from his multiple wounds was the cause, no one knows.”
Bob Mathias “was the first American officer killed by German fire on D-Day,” Ambrose wrote.
Bob Mathias was buried in Sainte-Mere-Eglise but in 1949 was transferred to the SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cumberland at the request of his wife, Doris Habig Mathias, a Queen City native.
Information in a Citation For Bronze Star Medal provided by his family states that Bob Mathias “arduously trained his platoon from the date they landed in Europe until the invasion of Normandy, France.”
The influence of his personal concern for “each member of the platoon resulted in the development of an attitude of determination among his men to complete every phase of training, no matter how strenuous,” it states.
Joe Mathias in WWII
Joe Mathias was born in Frankfurt, Kentucky, and graduated from the University of Maryland.
“He worked as a reporter at the old Washington Times and as an assistant city editor at The Washington Post before World War II, attending law school at Southeastern University in early mornings and late nights,” The Washington Post reported. “He received his law degree in 1942, but before he could practice, he enlisted in the Navy.”
During World War II, Joe Mathias served on merchant cargo ships and circumnavigated the globe several times, WaPo reported.
“After his discharge, he returned to the Washington area and began practicing law. He was the local campaign manager for Maryland Gov. J. Millard Tawes in 1958, then worked part time on the Maryland Tax Court from 1959 to 1965, when Tawes appointed him to the Circuit Court,” WaPo reported.
According to other archived newspapers in the state, Joe Mathias didn’t learn of his brother’s death until he returned to port in San Diego in August 1944.
At that time, a letter Joe Mathias had written to Bob Mathias was returned with “deceased” stamped on it.
“It was a heck of a way to find out about it,” Joe Mathias said, according to a newspaper article.
Joe Mathias eventually settled in Montgomery County where he served as circuit court judge before he retired from the position.
“After 16 years, Mathias is the longest-serving of any sitting judge in the Sixth Circuit, which includes Montgomery and Frederick counties. He was appointed to the bench in 1965 and elected to a 15-year term one year later,” The Washington Post reported.
Joe Mathias died January 10, 2010.
‘Legend in our family’
Joe Mathias’ daughter, Howard County resident Marilyn Mathias, is scheduled to speak next week at a Cumberland tribute for her uncle, Bob Mathias.
She said her father was the oldest of six siblings.
“They were a close family,” Marilyn Mathias said via email.
“My father was especially close to his brother Bob as they were only 18 months apart,” she said.
“Although I never knew my Uncle Bob he is a legend in our family, not only for his sacrifice in WWII but also because he was a unique and ahead-of-his-time kind of individual,” she said. “Before it was popular he was eating health foods and jogging around Washington, D.C.”
Marilyn Mathias said she read many of her uncle’s journals and “he clearly had a sense of humor and always illustrated his writings with his cartoon art.”
Bob Mathias was a talented artist, which helped him land a job at The Washington Post, she said.
“About 25 years ago my immediate family went to a paratroopers reunion and met other soldiers who knew Uncle Bob … It was so meaningful to hear how much he was loved and respected,” Marilyn Mathias said.
“He was quite a character and so truly dedicated to his mission as a paratrooper and a leader. He pushed his men to be in peak physical and spiritual health as he knew they could be called upon to face arduous challenges ahead,” she said.
“His bravery and commitment were put to the test and he died as he had lived,” Marilyn Mathias said.
“Uncle Bob loved his family, loved his country and loved life. I hope my few words will be seen as a tribute to someone I never knew in life, but whose spirit lives on,” she said.
‘Fighting for our country’
Ed Taylor Jr. has dedicated most of his life to honoring the dead.
He is president of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization.
Taylor founded the cemetery organization, an all-volunteer group that erects, restores and maintains area monuments and promotes cemetery history, nearly 40 years ago.
“Monuments are the most important thing to our organization,” he said. “They tell the story of our great past for the future.”
Taylor talked of various veterans buried in local cemeteries.
“They really did make a sacrifice,” he said. “You can see the deaths from all these different wars. They were fighting for our country.”
Taylor said the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will engrave information about how Bob Mathias died on a monument in his honor.
“It’s a real privilege to do this,” he said.
‘It’s a wonderful thing’
Cumberland native Phyllis Blair, who now lives in St. Mary’s County, is also a niece of Bob Mathias. Her mother was Mary Elizabeth Habig Farrell, the sister of Bob Mathias’ wife Doris Habig Mathias.
“I probably met him one time,” Blair recalled of a visit from Bob Mathias and his wife to Cumberland. “I remember my grandparents had his parents down on a Sunday.”
At that time, Bob Mathias said “he knew he wasn’t coming back” from the war.
“Which is scary,” Blair said.
Doris Mathias “never recovered” from the deaths of her husband and their infant, and was sent to live at a psychiatric hospital, Blair said.
“She never got out … she died there,” Blair said. “His death ruined her life.”
Years ago, Blair contacted Taylor and provided information about Bob Mathias.
She said she’s grateful the cemetery organization will memorialize her uncle, and is thankful for the organization’s work to maintain gravesites.
Gravestones for Bob and Doris Mathias are flat, like many others, and easily overgrown with grass and weeds.
“I appreciate it … you have no idea. I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Blair said.
“I feel relieved, too, (that the gravesites) will be cleaned and taken care of,” she said. “I never have to worry again.”
Mathias monument unveiling ceremony
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will host a designated and protected monument unveiling ceremony for WWII D-Day hero Lt. Robert Mathias at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery on Fayette Street in Cumberland.
Speakers at the event include relatives of Robert Mathias, Allegany County Commissioners Jake Shade and Dave Caporale, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, City Councilman Eugene Frazier, Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Robert Farrell, and Delegate Mike McKay.
To learn more about the ceremony or volunteer for the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, call Taylor at 301-722-4624.
