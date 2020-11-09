CUMBERLAND — A city man arrested during a weekend traffic stop was due in district court Monday for a bail review after being taken into custody on drug distribution charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Brian Wade Simmons, 30, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.
The arrest was made Saturday on Queen City Drive after a city police officer reportedly observed numerous traffic violations made by Simmons and after narcotics were found following a search of the vehicle by a police drug-detecting dog.
A quantity of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a sum of currency were seized during the stop, police said.
Simmons was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending Monday's bail review by a district court judge.
A passenger in the vehicle, Perry Nelson Hamilton, 40, of Cumberland, was issued a criminal citation for possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and was released, police said.
