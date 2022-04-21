CUMBERLAND — From the 1979 science award at Bishop Walsh School to her most recent achievement — confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology — Cumberland native Cumberland native Laurie Locascio's path as a scientist has been shaped by a desire to help others.
In a recent interview, Locascio, who was also confirmed as the undersecretary for standards and technology at the Department of Commerce, reflected on how her Western Maryland roots have influenced her career.
Locascio was sworn into her new position Tuesday. While she's coming from the University of Maryland, where she served as vice president for research, Locascio's coming tenure at NIST marks her return.
"I grew up there, is what I would say. It was my first job after graduate school," Locascio said.
She earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry from James Madison University, a master's in bioengineering from the University of Utah and a doctorate in toxicology from the University of Maryland Baltimore.
Locascio graduated from Bishop Walsh in 1979, and won the school's science award given to seniors. While she was drawn to biology, her father, who worked as a physicist at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory, first sparked her interest in science.
"He was a physicist and always interested in physics and engineering," Locascio said. "He instilled that in me, that curiosity about science. He was always talking about it, and thinking about it and telling us the stuff that he had done that led to some discoveries that enabled the Apollo, enabled us to go to the moon. So I thought, 'Wow, OK, that's cool.' I think I just always knew I wanted to do science. I just liked it."
Locascio said her interest in the biosciences stemmed from wanting "to make a direct impact" for good on the lives of as many people as possible. She considered becoming a physician, but her time at the University of Utah convinced her otherwise.
"I got really excited about the opportunity to invent. I think being an inventor was really important to me," said Locascio, who currently holds 12 patents related to her biomedical work. "I went to graduate school out at the University of Utah, and when I visited, there was a man there who I interviewed with who had invented the first artificial kidney, and I though that was really interesting. Then when I was there, they were also in the process of developing the first artificial heart that was implanted in a human being. It was implanted right after I left. That had been years and years and years of development. Once I saw that, I thought 'That's what I want to do.'"
Locascio earned her doctorate during her initial tenure at NIST, she said, and during her time there rose through the ranks to serve as deputy director before being recruited to the University of Maryland in 2017.
After being nominated for the NIST director role by President Joe Biden last July, Locascio began the lengthy process of interviewing with members of a bipartisan Senate committee.
NIST, Locascio noted, isn't a political agency, and "science is not political." Under her tenure, the 120-year-old scientific research body will work to expand its focus on manufacturing, Locascio said, to help the United States become more competitive on the global stage.
"Part of the work that we do at NIST is to try to bring back manufacturing to the U.S., to large and small towns all over the U.S.," Locascio said. "Cumberland used to be a big manufacturing hub. That's a very meaningful thing for me, because when manufacturing went away, a lot of people were really hurting.
"This idea that I'm going to now be a part of an agency that's tasked with thinking about how we bring manufacturing back to these towns, I love that," Locascio said. "Not only do we make incredible discoveries in quantum and AI and bioscience, but we also do a lot of very practical work with community and thinking about how we can support the building of new manufacturing hubs in the United States."
Locascio is the third woman to serve in the agency's lead role. When she began at NIST in 1986, she said, there were few women to be found working there. Locascio said she's heartened by the progress women have made in science, technology, engineering and mathematic fields in that time and hopes to serve as a role model for young women interested in the sciences.
"I can't say that at that time, I ever dreamt I'd be the leader of NIST," Locascio said. "... I have the chance to be that role model now, for generations of women coming up in STEM. I can use my platform to go out and tell women how exciting it is to be in technology and engineering, and that you can aspire to be the leader."
Locascio said her love of her hometown shapes her to this day.
"I'm really proud to be from Cumberland. I'm just proud of it," Locascio said. "I'm proud of the people that I know there. They're all super smart and gave me so much in my life. I think you're only as good as the people around you, and so I just want to say that for me, that upbringing and growing up in in Western Maryland was so important to my life. It gave me everything I needed to to get here."
