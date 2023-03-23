CUMBERLAND — To generate revenue, the city of Cumberland could be looking at a tax hike unless parking fees are increased.
Municipal Parking Authority operations were discussed at Cumberland’s mayor and City Council meeting Tuesday.
According to a report presented by Jeff Silka, the city’s administrator, the topic of parking in the city generates a wide range of comments and is rarely understood.
The perception that there is no parking is wrong, parking is a revenue-dependent operation that should be funded by users and travelers expect to pay for parking, he said.
“The reality is we have tons of parking,” Silka said and added that parking is not free for the city to operate and shouldn’t be free for drivers to use. “Our parking is very affordable.”
However, it’s not a good revenue generator for the city.
“We’re not on a good trajectory with parking,” Silka said.
Cumberland’s parking rates have not increased since 2009, he said.
Fees
Current per-hour parking fees in the city are 50 cents at meters and $1 at kiosks.
Parking in the George Street garage costs $1 per hour and $8 per day, with monthly permits at $80 for a space on the first floor and $55 for a space on all other floors.
Monthly parking permits are available for lots on Mechanic and Green streets at $30 and $35, respectively.
The Frederick Street Parking Garage has been reserved for permit parking only with no daily public parking permitted.
The Canal Place lot is free for the first hour, and $1 per every hour after.
The city has 143 free time-limited parking spaces, and there’s also no cost to park at the Footer Building lot.
Compared to pre-pandemic fiscal 2019, fiscal 2022 revenue for the George and Frederick streets parking garages decreased 11% and 21%, respectively.
Silka said he views parking enforcement as a business-friendly practice.
“You want people coming and going,” he said and added specific work sessions will be scheduled for city officials to discuss and determine policy objectives for issues including parking.
Comparisons
Generally, the more populated a city, the more expensive it is to park there.
Zutobi, an online driver education resource, published a report last year that ranked the best and worst cities in the country for parking.
According to the report, for three-hour parking, the cheapest city was Cleveland at $1.50, and New York City was the most expensive at $21.
Cities including Seattle, Las Vegas and Baton Rouge landed about midway on the list at roughly $10 for a three-hour parking space.
Less defined factors can complicate a city’s plans for parking.
According to a recent New York Times article, “the rise in popularity of remote and hybrid work arrangements means fewer office workers are commuting daily, decreasing the need for parking.”
Incentive
To encourage patronage of downtown businesses and residential use during the Baltimore Street renovation project, Silka proposed parking incentives at the George Street garage.
The first two hours of hourly parking would be free, and parkers would be required to check in and out at the facility’s kiosk.
The $55 monthly rate would be reduced to $25 per space for an individual or entity that entered into a 12-month lease for at least five spaces. That lease could be renewed for an additional year at $35 per space.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morris said he liked the option for the first two parking hours to be free.
“I think that’s a good incentive,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.