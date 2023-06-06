CUMBERLAND — During a city meeting Tuesday, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss administered the Oath of Office to new Patrol Officers Austin Groves and Johnathon Skelley.
The officers graduated from the Carroll County Police Academy in March after six months of intense instruction.
Prior to the meeting, the mayor and City Council met with Richard Reinhardt II of Percy Public Affairs at a work session to discuss how the legislative session impacted the city.
According to Percy’s website, the organization “is a minority-owned public affairs & government relations firm that specializes in healthcare, public safety, intergovernmental, procurement, and energy sectors.”
Reinhardt said he represents the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Allegany Museum and Humpty Dumpty Learning Center, all of which received some funding.
He talked of two bills presented to Maryland lawmakers that dealt with blighted buildings — a problem for Cumberland as well as many other cities across the state — that were passed and enacted.
“We still have some work ahead of us,” Reinhardt said.
He will work with the mayor and council to develop priorities that include state capital requests for water and sewer needs.
“I’m really pleased with the legislative session that we had,” Morris said. “I think that bodes well for us going forward.”
In other city business, the council:
- Approved second and third readings of ordinances that increases water and trash rates effective July 1.
- Proclaimed June to be Pride Month, and June 15, 2023 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Cumberland.
- Accepted a $150,848.94 bid from American Hardwood Industries, LLC for the Evitts Creek Water Company 2023 Watershed Timber Sale.
- Authorized the city administrator to execute fiscal 2024 employment agreements for part-time and seasonal workers.
- Accepted a maximum $80,090.50 bid from Sign Here for signs at Constitution Park and other city facilities.
- Authorized surplus vehicles and equipment for sale, trade or scrap.
- Appointed Jamie Echefu to the Downtown Development Commission and Chester Dale Burgess Sr. to the Shade Tree Commission.
- Met privately to discuss a real estate matter involving city-owned property.
