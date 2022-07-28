CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Optical is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the West Side business continues to grow since it relocated a few blocks from downtown Cumberland to its current location at 50 Greene St.
“That was a crucial decision that we made when we bought this property in 2000,” said Bruce Alderton, president of the company where he works daily cutting and fitting lenses for eyeglass frames.
“Our business has increased 300 percent over the last 10 years and it continues to grow,” said Alderton, who operates the business along with his wife Debbie and optometrist Dr. Shawn Ricker.
It was in the late 1940s when Al Tosh, a Pittsburgh salesman, and a business partner opened Cumberland Opticians in a small shop on Washington Street adjacent to the Algonquin Hotel.
At that location, a help wanted sign caught the eye of Cumberland resident James W. Alderton, a Fort Hill High School graduate and Army Korean War veteran.
Alderton and his wife Mary lived on Greene Street when he worked at Potomac Valley Television Company.
Alderton was hired, learned the eyeglasses trade and purchased the business when Tosh retired in 1978. Located on South Liberty Street, the company later relocated to 12 S. Mechanic St. where it remained until 2001.
“I worked with my dad until he died of colon cancer in 1985 and then I purchased the business,” Bruce Alderton said.
Mary Alderton, Bruce’s mom, worked at the company for 34 years after retiring as an Allegany County public school teacher and until her death in 2020.
“Everything was booming in Cumberland in the 80s. It was good times with all the manufacturers thriving back then — Kelly-Springfield, the Celanese, PPG, B&O, the paper mill,” Alderton said.
The business began to grow upon moving to its Mechanic Street location just off Baltimore Street.
“Mechanic Street was a more prominent location. But the parking was always a problem for us there,” he said.
Soon, the idea of relocating became a point of discussion between the Alderton’s and Ricker, who joined the partnership as an optometrist in 1997. The name of the company was then changed to Cumberland Optical.
The need for a more suitable location became even more apparent when an elderly patron of the business was nearly struck by a vehicle while crossing Mechanic Street from the Times-News parking lot.
The idea of moving became a reality a few years later.
“We moved here in September 2001 after looking for another location since 1999 due to our concerns about traffic and accessibility,” Alderton said.
“Charlie Croft at First Peoples (Community Federal Credit Union) played an important part in our purchase of this building in his role as a commercial loan officer,” Alderton said.
Once purchased, the building was gutted and renovated by Knotts Construction of Ridgeley, West Virginia.
The building includes second-floor apartments where Jack Ricker, Shawn’s dad, resides.
“Jack moved into an apartment upstairs when we bought the property. He helps us as our caretaker and maintenance custodian,” Alderton said.
Cumberland Optical employs nine people keeping up with customer demand. Any weekday, Ricker performs two dozen or more eye exams.
“Nearly 90 percent of our patrons live within a 10-mile radius of here,” Alderton said. The customer base also includes the same family members of three generations.
Alderton credits Ricker for his knowledge and expertise of the past 25 years as factoring in the business growth.
“People ask me how do you run a business? I always say ‘I stay in my lane.’ I know optics and eyeglasses but that’s it. Beyond that I need to stay in my lane,” he said.
Alderton also commented about Cumberland Optical’s interaction with its competitors.
“It’s a really good relationship that we have always enjoyed with our local competitors over the years,” he said.
As evidence, Alderton spoke of a hazing-type practice that the local opticians would employ on new hires.
“They would send the new hire to another nearby optical shop to pick up a lens stretcher,” Alderton said. “They might go to Tom Hubbs who would tell them he didn’t have it and then send him to Morris Dantzic who might then send him to Dr. Firey. Eventually the new employee would come back empty-handed to his employer only to learn there is no such thing as a lens stretcher.”
The affable Alderton also commented on another factor in the success of Cumberland Optical.
“Shawn and I have a great relationship and we have never had an argument,” he said. “I attribute that to our faith as God-fearing men.”
