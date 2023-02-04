CUMBERLAND — It was a warm, fall day when Cumberland Police Officer Cassidy Lease received a call about screams coming from an apartment in the city’s South End.
Lease knows to expect anything as a police officer, but as the first on the scene she immediately found herself in the center of a life-or-death struggle.
Lease was recently awarded the department’s Medal of Valor for actions she took Oct. 27, 2022, actions that saved the lives of at least two individuals, including a child.
Capt. James Burt, who presented Lease with the award at a Jan. 17 meeting of Cumberland’s mayor and City Council, said it’s been more than 30 years since the Medal of Valor was last given to an officer.
“That is how serious we take this award,” Burt said.
Speaking at City Hall, he detailed the events of that day, when Lease responded to a call at Jane Frazier Village at approximately 12:20 p.m.
Burt said Lease heard screaming coming from the apartment upon her arrival, which led her to believe that someone was being injured. “She knew it sounded bad,” he said.
The captain said Lease was decisive in her actions as she enlisted the help of a nearby maintenance worker to unlock the door to the apartment.
“As she moved toward the screaming she could see fresh blood on the floor,” Burt said. “She determined the screaming was coming from the upstairs of the apartment and she also heard water running as well.”
Lease kicked open an upstairs door, Burt said, and found a woman in the bathtub with a 1-year-old child under her.
“The woman was actively trying to drown and kill the child,” Burt said. “It’s pretty traumatic, all that is coming in at one time.”
A struggle ensued between Lease and the woman as the officer attempted to turn off the water.
“As she is doing all this she is getting punched by this woman in the face area and shoulder area,” Burt told those at the mayor and council meeting. “Cassidy is trying to pull away. She can see the baby’s face and can see the baby is almost out suffering from drowning and suffocation.”
As additional officers arrive on the scene, Lease freed the child.
“There is water everywhere. The toilet was actually kicked over,” Burt said. “There was blood around the rim of the tub.”
Burt said Sgt. Jeremy Robison and Pfc. Ashlee Stumbaugh were next to arrive.
“Jeremy gets there and he is able to help pull (the woman) out of the tub,” Burt said. “Ashlee can’t get in there — the small apartment bathroom. They are slipping and falling and flailing around. They are able to get her handcuffed and get the scene secured. As soon as they do that, Cassidy and Ashlee start caring for this child that was near death at the time.”
The suspect, Tina Marie Agnes Werner, 36, remained jailed Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center. She is scheduled to stand trial in Allegany County Circuit Court in April on charges including attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and child abuse by a custodian.
There was no word on the condition of the child.
Burt said the Medal of Valor is given to an officer for an act of significant bravery and outstanding courage with the definite risk of death and serious physical injury.
“Cassidy meets all that,” Burt said. City officials presented Lease with a pin and a ribbon as well as a plaque.
Robinson and Stumbaugh received the department’s Life Saver Award for their actions during the call. The award was Robinson’s third Life Saver Award.
Numerous police officers and public safety personnel as well as family and friends were on hand for the event.
“We see a lot of stuff; we signed up for that,” Burt said. “We’re officers and we get all that, but we are human beings under the uniform. This is a critical incident ... something that is never going to leave these officers and they will forever remember it the rest of their careers.”
