CUMBERLAND — A daylong drug interdiction Thursday by Cumberland Police resulted in two felony arrests, two drug raids and 40 traffic stops.
Kelly Lynn Clark, 43, Cumberland, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after officers reportedly observed a drug transaction at Baltimore Avenue and Front Street.
A second transaction reportedly led to the arrest of Carl Nelson Bohrer, 45, Cumberland, on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, possession of a handgun in a drug trafficking crime and related charges.
Bohrer was arrested after a search was conducted in the 400 block of Columbia Street that stemmed from a drug transaction observed in the 400 block of Bond Street, police said.
Clark and Bohrer were jailed without bond Friday awaiting bail review hearings in district court.
Police also arrested Andre Lynn Ware, 26, Cumberland, after he allegedly failed to stop for police in the 600 block of Hilltop Drive. He was located at an unspecified residence in the city and issued traffic charges, including fleeing and eluding.
As a result of the traffic stops, city police officers issued 47 citations and 23 warnings. Seven K-9 drug scans of stopped vehicles were conducted during the special enforcement.
Three misdemeanor arrests were also made during the drug interdiction in which a handgun and unspecified amount of US. currency were seized, police said.
