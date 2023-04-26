CUMBERLAND — A training exercise by Cumberland Police that will appear to be "an actual police incident" is being conducted Wednesday in the 100 block of Altamont Terrace.
The training will be conducted from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. prompting the closure of Altamont Terrace in the area btween Union and Harrison streets.
"The exercise will appear to be an actual police incident, but there will be no need to be alarmed. Residents may notice an increase in police vehicles and related noise during this period," said Lt. K.W. Rounds, patrol division commander, who also serves as the department's training coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.