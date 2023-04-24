CUMBERLAND — When Andy Crosten was growing up in Cumberland, he never dreamed that one day he would live his truth on a big stage surrounded by love and support.
Crosten, 36, of New York City, graduated from Allegany High School in 2005.
Today, the Maryland native and veteran of the local stage is a pioneer for queer art and activism in Western Maryland.
He is a member of the committee for, and will host and perform at, this year’s Cumberland Pride.
“Performing at Cumberland Pride is a full-circle moment for me,” Crosten said via email. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share that with future generations.”
Cumberland Pride 2023 will begin next month.
As in years past, Cumberland Pride will feature live music, speakers, “and a lot of drag performances,” said Crosten, who first performed at Cumberland Theatre as a teenager leading the cast of “Big River” in the role of Huck Finn and went on to graduate from Shenandoah Conservatory.
His career as an actor, drag artist, producer and director includes off-Broadway, cabaret and regional theater work.
“We have many local favorites in addition to some fabulous out-of-town headliners,” he said of this year’s Pride schedule. “Andy Darling will be the master of ceremonies and will perform in the lineup. People of all ages are welcome at this family-friendly celebration of love.”
This year marks the sixth Cumberland Pride, Jacqie McKenzie said and added that she is part of “a solid team of organizers” for the event, which includes Heidi Gardner and Crosten of MountainQueer Stories, Kijana West of SafeSpace Cumberland, Caroline and Noah Hailey-Kesler, Frank Asher and Mercedes Hettich.
Other folks involved with leading events and volunteers include Flora Becker, Mel Rice, Michael Francis, Kristy Snipes Richmond and Stephanie Hutter, McKenzie said.
On May 21, Cumberland Pride and the Mountain Ridge High School Gay-Straight Alliance will present the second annual LGBTQ+ youth prom.
The event, which will include adult chaperones, light snacks and music, is open to local students in grades 8 to 12 and will be held at City Place in Frostburg from 7 to 10 p.m.
At 4 p.m. June 1, a Chasing Rainbows Scavenger Hunt will be held at Canal Place, followed by a vigil and MountainQueer panel at Azad’s of Cumberland at The Tilly Gallery beginning at 7 p.m., and a Stonewall social at the Corner Tavern at 9 p.m.
On June 2, festivities will include a 6 p.m. Queer Sensibilities Art Show at the Gilchrist, followed by a 7:30 p.m. Heels and Wheels roller derby dance party hosted by the Iron Mountain Roller Girls at Mezzos, and a 9 p.m. Late Night rainbow lounge at L2 Bar & Grill.
June 3 will feature a Drag Bingo Brunch at Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill at 1 p.m., followed by an Embassy Theatre-produced drag show at a time to be determined.
On June 4, an 11 a.m. march from City Hall will lead to the event’s annual festival at Canal Place from 12 until 4 p.m., immediately followed by an after-party celebration at Dig Deep Brewing Company.
“Everything is pretty much lined up,” McKenzie said.
“But we’re still looking for volunteers,” she said and added that for more information, folks can visit the Cumberland Pride Facebook page. “We would love to have extra hands for set-up, tear-down, social media ...”
The event has grown over the years since it began in 2017, she said.
When Cumberland Pride was new, many folks “were interested but skeptical,” McKenzie said.
“Now, it’s a great time with the community coming together,” she said.
“There’s a whole bunch of enthusiasm (and) we have a lot more business participation,” McKenzie said and added that attendance for the event has also grown over the years.
“It’s a big community gathering and it’s a big reach,” she said. “We’re almost full actually with vendors this year.”
Micheal Harris, owner of Pepper In A Bottle on North Centre Street in Cumberland, will be one of roughly 65 vendors at the event.
“This will be my second year (to) participate,” he said via email.
He will sell his hot sauces that are locally made and bottled.
“I now have a total of 81 along with jam, candy, oil, peanuts and T-shirts,” Harris said and added that he will also sell a special Pride sauce to commemorate the occasion.
“This year it will be a sweet, spicy and low heat,” he said of the sauce.
Harris also plans to sell “Make America Gay Again” caps, “with all profits going to the Cumberland Pride Organization,” he said.
As a native of Cumberland at age 69, Harris said he has “seen a lot of changes in the city” and is “glad that for a small town, Cumberland has stepped up and proved to be a great supporting city” for all people.
“It is very nice to see all the local and government support (for) this event each year,” he said.
