CUMBERLAND, Md. — Making her debut, Cara Mel donned a gold and garnet tiara, bringing to perfection the red roses that adorned her flowing ivory gown.
The queen, “used to being male,” realized people now found her more approachable, she said while strolling the Canal Place grounds.
“This is my first time doing drag at an event. I decided to dip my toes in the pool,” Mel, of Cumberland, said. “I just feel like it’s interactive.”
She was among hundreds of people that arrived shortly after early morning showers gave way to vibrant LGBTQ rainbows at Canal Place for Cumberland Pride Festival 2023 Sunday afternoon.
Event organizer Jacqie McKenzie said 75 booths participated and included everything from rainbow gear to support and health services.
“We filled every vendor spot,” she said.
“We doubled the vendors,” McKenzie said in relation to last year’s festival. “We had a lot more volunteers this year ... which was needed for us to grow at the rate we’re growing.”
The event, which received proclamations from Gov. Wes Moore and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, featured headliner Marti Gould Cummings — a Maryland native and current New York City drag artist, television personality and political figure.
“We’re just grateful that so many people are showing up to help, so many are showing up to participate,” McKenzie said. “I think it’s the best year yet.”
Jenae Farrell was at the festival with her dad, Cumberland City Councilman Eugene Frazier.
“It’s nice to see an event like this in Cumberland,” she said.
“I’ve come to every one,” Frazier said of his support for the annual Cumberland Pride Festival.
Michael Shannon was at the event with Mountain Maryland Search & Rescue — an all-civilian nonprofit that uses dogs to search for missing people.
The festival was “fantastic,” he said.
“I’m so glad that an area like Cumberland has something like this,” Shannon said.
“The festival is amazing,” said Lauren Pruitt, legal director of the LGBTQ advocacy group FreeState Justice.
“The diversity ... represents everything about this community,” she said.
Pruitt said her organization provides legal services to low-income lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Maryland residents.
“It’s all in support of creating a Maryland that is open,” she said.
Claire Raven Bishop performed for the first time at the festival.
“This is bigger than what I’m used to,” she said and added that pre-stage jitters disappeared after her first number.
The crowd’s support was energizing, said Bishop — who was raised in Baltimore and lives in Cumberland.
“It feels free,” she said.
Bedford, Pennsylvania, residents Misty Meaner, left, and Mia Lareina. "I love it. This is my first one," Meaner said and added that her job as a pharmacy technician kept her busy during prior festivals.
From left clockwise: Ben Beaulieu and his son Patrick - 9, Taylor Head - 22, her sister Amy Beaulieu and her son Owen - 11. The family were at the event to get to know Cumberland. In January, they moved from Costa Mesa, California, to Lonaconing to be closer to family, Ben Beaulieu said. "It's beautiful here," Amy Beaulieu said.
Blake Mihm of Trans Maryland, which is "a multi-racial, multi-gender, trans-led community power building organization dedicated to Maryland’s trans community," according to the group's website. "By trans folks, for trans folks."
Bedford, Pennsylvania, residents Misty Meaner, left, and Mia Lareina. "I love it. This is my first one," Meaner said and added that her job as a pharmacy technician kept her busy during prior festivals.
From left clockwise: Ben Beaulieu and his son Patrick - 9, Taylor Head - 22, her sister Amy Beaulieu and her son Owen - 11. The family were at the event to get to know Cumberland. In January, they moved from Costa Mesa, California, to Lonaconing to be closer to family, Ben Beaulieu said. "It's beautiful here," Amy Beaulieu said.
Blake Mihm of Trans Maryland, which is "a multi-racial, multi-gender, trans-led community power building organization dedicated to Maryland’s trans community," according to the group's website. "By trans folks, for trans folks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.