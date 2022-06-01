CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Pride Festival will celebrate its fifth year Sunday.
The local event was started to promote love, acceptance and diversity in Western Maryland, and support the LGBT+ community through events and education, according to the organization’s website.
“Our entire mission is to work towards bringing people together with their community, event organizer Jacqie McKenzie said via email Tuesday.
“The world is a cruel place, and by organizing festivals and events, we can build a bridge for people with local resources and businesses as well as create opportunities for social interactions,” she said.
“Our hope is that these experiences and connections offer physical and emotional support,” McKenzie said. “The more we push to lift one another up, the better all of our lives will be.”
Variety of local events
Several events will lead to Sunday’s Pride Festival.
• Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. will be a Mountainqueer Stories Panel, followed by an art opening and screening of Paris is Burning at 8:30 p.m. at the Frostburg State University Fine Arts Building.
• A Butterfly Ball and art reception will be held at the FSU Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery at 8 p.m. Friday.
• On Saturday, Drag Bingo will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lashbaugh's Bar and Grill, and a Youth LGBTQIA+ Prom will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Place in Frostburg.
• A march will begin at Cumberland City Hall at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Pride Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Canal Place, and an after party at Dig Deep Brewing Company at 5 p.m.
In addition to scores of vendors, the festival will feature local drag artists and musicians, including headliner Miss Toto of Chicago.
“She is a shark tagging, bodybuilding, international DJ/ drag sensation,” CumberlandPride.org states.
Beginning of a movement
According to youth.gov, the U.S. government website that helps people create, maintain and strengthen effective youth programs, Pride Month “is celebrated annually in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots, and works to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) Americans.”
Patrons and supporters of New York City’s Stonewall Inn in June 1969 “staged an uprising to resist police harassment and persecution to which LGBT Americans were commonly subjected,” the website states. “This uprising marks the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBT Americans.”
Today, Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world.
“Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS,” the website states. “The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that LGBTQ individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.”
Federal and local policies, numerous national advocacy and other organizations are giving greater attention to LGBTQ youth in their work.
“Encouraging greater acceptance and support for all youth, including those who are or are perceived to be LGBTQ, will make communities, schools, and other settings safer, better places for all youth,” the website states.
‘Celebrate the great diversity’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday proclaimed June 2022 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Pride Month.
Rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack, he wrote.
“Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights. An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in states across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care,” Biden said.
“I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high,” Biden said.
