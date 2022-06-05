CUMBERLAND — In addition to a variety of entertainment and vendors, Sunday’s Cumberland Pride Festival provided a safe place for people to freely be themselves in their own community, two longtime friends and recent Mountain Ridge High School graduates said.
Izzy Taylor and Guy Witt posed for a photo at the event with Taylor’s parents Harold and Suzanne Taylor, all of Frostburg.
Witt sang at Cumberland City Hall for a march held before Sunday’s festival.
Izzy Taylor is a founder of the Mountain Ridge High School Gender and Sexualities Alliance club, and also organized a Youth LGBTQIA+ Prom Saturday in conjunction with the Cumberland Pride Festival.
“There wasn’t really a safe space,” she said of the need to create the GSA group.
Events like the Cumberland Pride Festival are important to promote diversity, and create “an amazing way to start off the summer,” Izzy Taylor said.
The festival featured roughly 60 vendors, organizer Jacqie McKenzie said.
It was difficult to know how many folks were at the event because crowds continued to arrive throughout the afternoon, but “we definitely have good attendance this year,” she said.
“I love the open space down here,” McKenzie said of the Canal Place field and stage area where musicians and drag artists performed.
“After the pandemic, everybody just needed a happy place to be,” she said. “It feels great to be back together again.”
McKenzie encouraged folks who want to participate in the 2023 festival to contact her via cumberlandpride.org or the organization’s Facebook page early next year.
“Everyone here is important,” she said. “That’s the thing that makes this organization special.”
Vendors at the festival included Trans Maryland, an advocacy group that lobbies for transgender people across the state.
“This is amazing,” Lily Pastor, a volunteer for the organization, said of Sunday’s festival.
Another vendor, FreeState Justice, provides free legal services for low income LGBTQ Marylanders.
“I’m actually very pleasantly surprised … to see this response,” Olivia Wolz, a legal intern for the organization, said of Sunday’s large turnout for the festival.
Wolz is a 2009 Allegany High School graduate who now lives in Baltimore.
The Pride festival “didn’t exist when I lived here,” she said. “It warms my heart. It’s very lovely.”
2019 Cumberland Pride Queen Mona Lott, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was at Sunday’s festival “having a fabulous time,” she said.
Mary Jane Lafay, a Cumberland drag queen, said everyone is accepted at the festival.
“It’s one big family,” she said. “You don’t have to be queer to come here.”
The festival’s headliner was Miss Toto of Chicago.
“I grew up here like 100 years ago,” she said and added that the event’s drag artist lineup was “full of icons from Western Maryland.”
Many folks said the festival felt like a family gathering.
“I love to admire the different people here and not feel alone,” Mountain Ridge High School senior Finn Morton said. “It makes me feel so safe here.”
