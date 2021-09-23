CUMBERLAND — Three people were taken into custody Wednesday when Cumberland Police served them warrants issued in unrelated cases.
Cierra Desiree VanMeter, 26, of Cumberland, remained jailed without bond Thursday following her arrest for allegedly not showing up for trial Aug. 25 in circuit court.
Perry Nelson Hamilton, 41, of Cumberland, also remained jailed without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center after allegedly failing to appear in district court Sept. 16.
Aerron Mykel Whetzel, 29, of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, was released on his personal recognizance by a court commissioner after he was served a warrant charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond and theft less than $100.
Police said the charges stemmed from a May 28 incident in which Whetzel allegedly removed a registration plate from a vehicle and then used it on another vehicle.
