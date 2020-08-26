Cumberland teen arrested in armed home invasion on Grand Avenue

CUMBERLAND — A 17-year-old city boy has been charged and jailed as an adult on numerous felony charges stemming from last month's armed home invasion at a Grand Avenue residence, Cumberland Police said.
Jonathan David Radcliffe was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, firearm in use of violent crime and numerous other criminal offenses, according to Allegany County Detention Center records and court documents.
Cumberland Police arrested Radcliffe in connection with the July 24 incident as a result of the warrant that was issued Aug. 5 and was served early Wednesday.
Radcliffe, who was not named by police, remained jailed without bond late Wednesday morning, pending bail review by a district court judge.
The incident reportedly involved four armed suspects who forced open a door of the victim residence, assaulted the occupants and took their cellphone. The suspects — all of whom displayed handguns — left the property before the arrival of officers.
