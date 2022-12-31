CUMBERLAND — West Virginia’s largest known deer poaching case that spanned three counties and was tied to investigations in Maryland was the Cumberland Times-News top local news story of 2022.
The poaching case involved at least 27 antlered bucks, and carried 223 charges against eight area residents that included two former Mineral County, West Virginia, deputy sheriffs and the former Allegany County emergency medical services chief.
The Times-News broke the story in late January, and followed it with a series of articles for nearly a year as the defendants, all of Keyser, West Virginia, were offered plea deals that included house arrest sentences, ankle monitors, and hefty fines and penalties.
“I’ve worked for the department 33 years (and) it’s the biggest one that I can remember,” West Virginia Natural Resources Police Capt. Robert Clark said of the case in February.
Also tied for top story was the December sentencing of Devon Burroughs, 17, to a maximum 40-year incarceration with 10 years suspended for the murder of 17-year-old Saiquan Jenkins.
According to a police report, Burroughs was charged as an adult for the Oct. 28, 2021, stabbing death of Jenkins.
Burroughs and Jenkins were students at Fort Hill High School, and the stabbing happened after school in the area of Warwick Avenue and Williams Street.
Burroughs must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, after which he will be on supervised probation for five years.
Allegany County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey S. Getty talked of the need to “highlight a strong sentence,” and said resorting to the use of a deadly weapon “can’t be tolerated.”
Third on the list was the November election of Democrat Wes Moore as Maryland’s first Black governor.
Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox in a victory that flipped the governor’s office from Republican to Democratic.
According to The Associated Press, only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006.
With the slogan “leave no one behind,” Moore, a combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations, campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents, the AP reported.
“Real patriotism means bringing people together,” Moore told a crowd gathered in downtown Baltimore during his victory speech. “It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives.”
Report of an investigation into a deadly shooting witnessed by children at a school bus stop in Hampshire County was the fourth story on the list.
Sheriff Nathan Sions said the Oct. 26 incident happened at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near Augusta, and included the victim, Shawn Davis, and alleged shooter, John Dulaney.
Sions said it was about 6:35 a.m. when Davis, carrying a closed folded knife in his hand, confronted Dulaney, who was seated in a truck. Dulaney rolled down the window and an argument ensued, according to the sheriff.
Dulaney legally possessed the firearm, Sions said.
“Dulaney reported Davis reached through the window while Davis was holding the knife,” Sions said. “It was dark and Dulaney reported all he could see was Davis holding a silver knife in his hand. Dulaney shot Davis twice in the upper chest in quick succession with a 9mm handgun.”
Other stories on the list included:
A February fire destroyed the administration building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney
- . The building, which housed the superintendent’s residence and school archives, was unoccupied and no students were on campus at the time of the fire, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Education.
- Demolition of the
- in May marked the end of a Cumberland institution for 93 years. “A lot of people are super attached to that building,” said Michael Thompson, a photographer and 1999 graduate of Allegany who documented the school’s history for a coffee table book.
- Residents in May questioned $4.7 million allocated in the state budget to develop
trails along the Wild Youghiogheny River
- . The money was set without public knowledge or discussion. Maryland created the Scenic and Wild Rivers System by an act of the General Assembly in 1968, which “mandates the preservation and protection of natural values” associated with rivers designated as scenic and/or wild.
- Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, was
- in May on a farm off Upper Patterson Creek Road. Police arrested 68-year-old David Haggerty of Burlington on two counts of felony wanton endangerment with a firearm following investigation by Natural Resources Police and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
- Dozens of folks gathered in September in LaVale to cut the ribbon for “the community’s living room.” That’s how Allegany County Library System Executive Director John Taube described the vision for the newly r
- at its opening ceremony.
- Despite 90-degree weather in June, community members and local, state and federal officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the
new Frankfort Elementary School
- . “When you build a new school, you’ve got one chance to get it right,” Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said. “Our goal is to get it right from every aspect, and that’s a lot more than just brick and mortar.”
- In December, at least four people were hurt when a
truck and ambulance from Monongalia County collided
- , causing the ambulance to roll on its side at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
- There was no official date for
- in Cumberland, the Hill Top Fruit Market in Grantsville and the Farmers Market in Oakland, the owners said in a statement posted to Facebook in December. “Supply chain issues, labor issues, climate changes drastically affecting fresh produce, and many other struggles of small business in America today have affected this decision,” the statement read.
- An 82-year-old Cumberland man had no idea his life was going to change forever when he arrived for his shift at LaVale Walmart on Dec. 15. Walter S. “Butch” Marion reported for duty at his usual post, register No. 4. Not long after his day got underway a stranger began chatting with him. The chance meeting with Rory McCarty of Cumberland would ultimately lead to a viral video and a Go Fund Me account for Marion with donations exceeding $100,000 in just a few days. “It’s a miracle,” said Marion. “What else can I say. I can’t wrap my mind around it.”
