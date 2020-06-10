CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Times-News Editorial Page Editor James “Goldy” Goldsworthy leaned back in a squeaky chair behind a Dilbert-adorned desk that held a large Apple computer, empty coffee cup and Gatorade bottle.
It was in the corner of the newsroom in 2016 and he talked of his colorful career that literally began about eight hours after Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon.
Today, the CTN family is in mourning after we learned Tuesday of Goldy’s death from natural causes at his home in Keyser, West Virginia.
He was 72.
“When folks tell me they can relate to something I've written and say it meant something to them, that's the best feeling in the world,” he wrote a few years ago.
Conventional newspaper style indicates a person’s last name is used on second reference for anyone age 18 or older.
And although he had a lot of nicknames including “Jim,” “Jimmy,” “JimmyNewton” and “AU-Y,” for most of us who experienced on a daily basis his unique, unmistakable and exuberant presence, he’d earned Cher-Fabio-Prince one-name status, and will always affectionately be Goldy.
The Goldy
In a royalty kind of way, retired CTN outdoor editor, senior reporter and Goldy’s longtime co-worker and close friend Mike Sawyers often elevated his title to The Goldy.
“Goldy was working in the newsroom when I was hired in 1979 and was still there when I retired in 2018. We had similar senses of humor and became immediate friends, a bond that has lasted all this time,” he said via email.
“Only once in all that time did I see Goldy express anger and it was justified and under control,” Sawyers said.
Goldy was a dedicated, talented journalist and had a superb command of the English language, Sawyers said.
“His very popular column was his high profile and in it he wrote about the ridiculous and the sublime,” he said. “In the early years he wrote some outlandish, but very readable, columns.”
In recent years, Goldy was the lead editorial writer for the paper and he shined in that role.
“He always found a way to take a subject, including divisive ones, and look at both sides, although within those columns the paper’s opinion was expressed, often in a subtle way,” Sawyers said.
Goldy was a patriot, a staunch supporter of military veterans and the country.
“I’ll miss him as a friend and a fellow word warrior,” he said. “He has left an indelible and positive mark on the readers and the area.”
Former CTN sports editor Mike Burke worked with Goldy for more than 35 years.
“We drank a lot of beer together and solved a lot of the world’s problems at the Famous North End Tavern after we had put the paper to bed,” he said via email. “Goldy was a lot of things in that time, but most important on the list was friend.”
Goldy was a sweet man with a heart of gold.
“Maybe that’s why he was Goldsworthy,” Burke said.
The two didn’t agree on a lot of things — inside or outside the office.
“But we were friends from nearly the moment we met for the next 36 years,” Burke said. “And that was because of him, not us. He was every bit (as) kind that his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Goldsworthy, raised him to be. They’d have been so proud of the life he lived, and for the way he treated everyone he met and befriended. And helped.”
Goldy was a pro.
“We went to him to proof our pages. He was patient and thorough and always happy to help,” Burke said.
“I shall miss my friend a great deal,” he said.
CTN Managing Editor John Smith said no one loved his job more than Goldy.
“He told me more than once that he’d work for a dollar a week,” Smith said. “Goldy thoroughly researched every story and column and rarely made an error.”
Goldy won a first-place award last month in the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association contest for a series of stories he wrote last summer that profiled local veterans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“He said that was the highlight of his 51-year career,” Smith said.
“Goldy had a big heart and really cared about our readers,” he said.
"To say that Goldy was part of our family or an institution at our paper would not be enough,” CTN Publisher Robert Forcey said. "He will be missed greatly by his co-workers and the community that he touched every day of the week. When I saw him last, I never would have thought that it was the last time I would see him, and I, personally, lost a person that I admired and respected.”
CTN Copy/Slice of Life Editor Bill Derlan said he’s had a lot of laughs with co-workers over the years, many of them shared with or prompted by Goldy.
“He loved a good joke and bad puns and spontaneous humor,” Derlan said. “The newsroom will never be the same, and neither will the paper."
CTN Reporter Jeff Alderton only used the name Goldy in third-person reference.
“Jimmy was an old-school professional journalist whose contributions over the years are countless,” he said. “In the newsroom, he was a gentleman, a team player and he had a great sense of humor. Jimmy was a kind and respectful person who marched to his own beat. He loved people. We worked together for nearly four decades. I am going to miss him.”
Alderton’s brother, CTN's former managing editor, now retired, Jan Alderton, said Goldy was a superb writer.
“He also excelled as a court reporter early in his career,” Jan Alderton said via email. “What amazed me was his dedication as a columnist. I cannot recall him ever missing a week writing his column. That required a high level of discipline. His column resonated with countless Times-News readers. It remained extremely popular right up until the time of his death.”
Former CTN sports reporter Mike Mathews said it’s difficult to put into words Goldy’s impact on the newspaper, his colleagues in the newsroom and CTN’s readership.
“As a high school junior working on the weekends, my first Saturday in sports included working alongside Suter Kegg, Jim Day and Jim Goldsworthy, three I consider on the Mt. Rushmore of the Times-News,” he said via email. “If you couldn’t learn from them, you just weren’t trying.”
Goldy was a true wordsmith and excellent writer as a reporter, editorial writer and columnist.
“Each requires special talent and writing skills, and he had them all,” Mathews said.
“Throw in Goldy’s trademark humor and he had every base covered. Who didn’t look forward to the Sunday paper to read what was on Goldy’s mind?” he said. “For almost 50 years, Goldy informed and entertained us. He meant an awful lot to a lot of people. I am very saddened but will always remember Goldy with a smile and as a great friend and colleague who impacted far more people than he could ever know. He will be greatly missed.”
Kim Hughes, of CTN’s legal and classified advertising department, said her memories of Goldy date to their work at the Evening Times.
“I worked as a proof reader when I started,” she said via email. “He was the City Hall reporter.”
Goldy had the best sense of humor.
“He made me feel welcome in the newsroom as the new gal on the staff,” Hughes said and added she enjoyed reading his column over the years. “Actually, people would always ask me about Goldy. Everyone could relate to a description or event in his columns.”
CTN Business Office Assistant Sharon Robertson talked of Goldy’s “wonderful sense of humor.”
The two worked together for nearly 40 years.
“I have read several tributes that our Goldy has written for co-workers and acquaintances,” Robertson said via email. “These are where you realize the sensitive side of him and his talent for the written word.”
Goldy was bigger than life.
“Several years ago, I asked him that if anything were to happen to me, would he give my eulogy,” she said. “I never once thought that I would be conveying my memories of him.”
LaVale freelancer Ellen McDaniel-Weissler writes a column for CTN.
“To my mother before me, and then to me, he was far more than an editor,” she said via email.
“He helped get me through this past dreadful year, when deaths in our family came thick and fast, and his understanding of and patience with the human condition was second to none,” McDaniel-Weissler said.
“He and I were supposed to attend and cover the now-postponed Salvation Army Doll Show together,” she said.
Goldy later wrote to her, “Looking forward to seeing you on the other side,” she said.
“That means something different now,” McDaniel-Weissler said. “But I sure hope Goldy is right.”
CTN Reporter Greg Larry said Goldy was like a rock in the newsroom.
“I’ll miss his insights and sense of humor,” he said via email. “His decades of experience were so valuable.”
The mold was broken with Goldy, CTN’s newest reporter, Lindsay Renner-Wood, said via email.
“I didn’t know him long, but in the few months I was fortunate enough to work with him, I grew incredibly fond of Goldy,” she said. “He always had a quip or a yarn, sometimes both simultaneously.”
He lacked any sort of pretense.
“You never had to wonder where you stood with him,” Renner-Wood said. “He made me feel welcome from the first day, and I’ll never forget that. I will miss that belly laugh emanating from the back corner of the newsroom.”
The beginning
Fresh out of college, Goldy stayed up late to watch Armstrong’s moon landing.
He was headed to his new job when he realized his dress pants were packed in a suitcase at the bottom of his car trunk.
It was too late to change clothes.
“That's why I showed up for my first day at work wearing a sport coat, white shirt and tie, black socks, dress shoes and a pair of black, white and red checkered Bermuda shorts,” he would later write. “Nobody, not even the editors, said a word to me. They probably figured I was crazy, and they were right. Looking back, I consider this event to have set the tone for the ensuing decades.”
To this day, many folks agree.
“We got into a lot of mischief,” Cumberland Attorney Armand Pannone said of Goldy. “We ran my dog for mayor of Cumberland.”
While that stunt actually “blossomed” in the mid-1980s, it didn’t come to fruition, Pannone said.
He and Goldy met as neighbors in the 1970s and remained close friends.
Pannone’s son, Albert, has the middle name James, after Goldy.
Although Goldy never had children of his own, he cared for Albert as if he were his own son, Pannone said.
“(Goldy) was quite a guy,” he said. “He was just a genius.”
Despite their differences on issues including politics, “You couldn’t get mad at him,” Pannone said.
Goldy spent 23 years as a police and courthouse reporter.
He covered a death penalty case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court and resulted in the nullifying of every death sentence in the United States and the rewriting of every death penalty statute.
“Judges knew if he reported on stories, he was correct,” Pannone said. “He was very well respected (and) he’ll be missed.”
Goldy’s family
“We’re all grieving,” said Goldy’s cousin, Williamstown, West Virginia, resident and retired teacher Cynthia A. Goldsworthy.
She’s always called her beloved cousin “JimmyNewton,” which adds his middle name to his first. It was a way as a child she learned to identify and separate Goldy from the many other relatives named James.
He loved his job and co-workers, she said.
“His mother taught journalism in high school (and) was extremely proud of him,” Goldsworthy said and added Goldy’s mom framed some of his articles that today remain on the walls of their family home where he died.
“He could speak on just about any subject,” she said.
Goldsworthy also talked of Goldy’s respect and appreciation for members of the military.
He’d lost a kidney when he was younger and couldn’t serve when his peers were called to Vietnam.
“He witnessed them coming back … in a body bag,” she said. “I think it devastated him.”
Goldy used power of the press to combat negative media that Vietnam Veterans faced when returning home, she said.
Her cousin would most want veterans to know he was honored that they trusted him to tell their stories, she said.
And people who served in the military were grateful for Goldy’s work, said Bob Cook, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172.
“Back in the day … I made a motion to give (Goldy) an honorary membership because of how he felt about the Vietnam Veterans,” Cook said. “He welcomed us home in the tri-state area … We never forgot that, especially me.”
Goldy’s faith
Heather Raschella is the organist and office manager at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Keyser, West Virginia, where Goldy served in roles including choir member, usher, lay minister and church board member, she said.
His loss leaves “a tremendous void” at the church, she said.
“He was one of the closest friends that I have here … I could always count on him,” she said. “We’ve all been so devastated by Jim’s death.”
Keyser resident Drew Brubaker attended church with Goldy.
“You could see how important the people of that church were to him,” Brubaker said. “Jim was a one-of-a-kind man and I will miss him.”
Sally Bartling is pastor of Trinity Lutheran, and Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Westernport.
She talked of Goldy’s great love of people, family, church and life.
Goldy did “his best to live his faith every day,” she said.
The —30—
CTN published the series “Rush To 30” a few years ago that featured stories our journalists wrote to share some of their experiences with readers.
Veteran reporters including Goldy used to type “—30—“ at the end of a story to show an editor their article was finished.
Here’s what Goldy wrote of his career in part of that series:
“I cannot think of anything else I would rather have done, nor would I trade the life I've lived for anyone else's. I hope to stay for a while longer, so let's not call this ‘—30—‘ … let's just give it what we used to call a ‘continued line.’”
And that’s exactly what we plan to do.
Goldy touched so very many souls, there’s not enough time or space to include everyone’s voice in this story.
If you would like to contribute to a follow-up article, please email comments to tmcminn@times-news.com.
We end this story with Goldy’s words:
“I could have left and gone to work somewhere else, but I don't know that I could have found folks who've meant as much to me as those I've known at this newspaper.
“Some, I haven't seen for decades — but it wouldn't surprise me to turn suddenly and see them behind me, watching silently.
“I hope they are pleased with what I have done with what I learned from them.”
••• A graveside funeral will be held for Jim “Goldy” Goldsworthy 1 p.m. June 13 at Green Mount Cemetery in Cumberland. Members of the public are invited and asked to respect social distancing and wear a mask. •••
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.