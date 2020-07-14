Cumberland truck fire confined to front tires, trailer

CUMBERLAND — Fire that broke out in a tractor-trailer on Ali Ghan Road near Love's Truck Stop late Monday was confined to the front tires and exterior trailer of the rig, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Cumberland firefighters tapped a nearby hydrant to dump 300 gallons of water on the fire after first-arriving units found flames shooting from area of the front tires.
Battalion Chief Steven Grogg directed the fire operation that involved various units and 11 city firefighters who were on the scene for nearly an hour.
Ridgeley and Cresaptown volunteer fire departments stood by at the Cumberland central fire station during the 10:14 p.m. incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.