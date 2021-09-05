CUMBERLAND — Jim Kidd hopes his experience with a delayed prostate cancer diagnosis will inspire others to undergo a procedure, invented by a Cumberland physician, he calls “lifesaving.”
Although he had a family history of prostate cancer, the disease took his father’s life, Kidd initially brushed off his symptoms, including frequent urination, as part of “growing old.”
Over time, Kidd’s physicians monitored his prostate-specific antigen.
When his PSA numbers began to climb, he underwent additional tests including a transrectal prostate cancer biopsy, which involves a needle that’s passed multiple times through the rectum to take samples of prostate tissue.
That test, as well as a magnetic resonance imaging scan, showed no signs of prostate cancer in Kidd.
But he later underwent another PSA test, and his levels “had jumped,” Kidd, 82, said.
He started to research his situation online.
That investigation led him to perineologic.com, where he found Dr. Matthew J. Allaway, a urologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Urology Associates in Cumberland.
Allaway in 2014 started working on a concept that led him to create a new biopsy approach called the PrecisionPoint Transperineal Access System.
The process, which received approval from the Federal Food and Drug Administration in 2017, involves a needle that passes through the skin between the rectum and scrotum, rather than through the rectum.
The PrecisionPoint procedure is a safer way to perform a prostate biopsy and results in roughly 30% better cancer detection rates, reduced risk of infection, nearly 0%, only requires two needle sticks in the perineum, and can be performed in an office setting under local anesthesia.
The process can also access hard-to-reach areas of the prostate such as the anterior portion, where Kidd’s cancer was found, that other techniques cannot reach and MRI scans can miss.
Allaway performed the procedure on Kidd, and it detected “significant aggressive cancer” in his prostate, Kidd said.
“That was probably the turnaround of bringing me to my senses about what was going on,” he said.
“I found it most interesting … why things hadn’t been discovered before,” Kidd said and added he learned after the PrecisionPoint procedure that his prostate gland had swollen to the size of a small grapefruit.
“If I’d had another transrectal biopsy, I’m not sure they would have found (cancer) anyway,” Kidd said.
“The reason the MRI didn’t show (cancer) was because (the prostate gland) was so large that it was behind the pubic bone and the MRI couldn’t pick it up,” Kidd said.
“If it hadn’t been for (Allaway’s) system, that is actually more effective at finding prostate cancer, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said and called the procedure “a lifesaver.”
Today, Kidd, a retired special education professor from James Madison University who lives with his wife in Harrisonburg, Virginia — the couple have children, grandkids and great-grandchildren — is more than halfway through radiation therapy sessions for his cancer.
He stays active, remains involved in his church and with a non-profit agency that provides shelter for homeless families, and plays golf six days per week.
“I feel great,” he said.
“I’m telling everyone I know,” Kidd said of the PrecisionPoint procedure. “I’m giving the best advice I can give at least as I see it.”
Allaway said the PrecisionPoint method is now in 29 states and 13 countries.
“One of the things that we are very proud of is that U.S. News & World Report, they rank the top academic programs for urology,” he said and added that his office has trained a couple hundred urologists. “If you look at the top 15 list of academic urology centers, 14 of the 15 are using our methodology.”
More than 100,000 men have been biopsied with the device and method, Allaway said.
“Since COVID, in the UK, more than 50% of all prostate biopsies are done with the (PrecisionPoint) device and the methodology,” he said and added that because of the pandemic, hospital systems were trying to reserve beds for patients with the virus.
“Before we presented our option in that country, the method they were using required the patients being put under deep general anesthesia, it would take a whole team of people in the operating theater and it could take basically up to an hour to do one biopsy,” Allaway said. “We were able to … do it in 10 minutes under local anesthesia in a clinic or an office setting.”
Allaway said his company has been growing, started with three people including himself and today has 10 employees.
“I’m proud to be working here in Cumberland. I’m proud of the community,” he said. “I’ve spent the last 20 years in Cumberland and Cumberland has been good to me and my family so I always want to be able to give back to the community.”
National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September in North America by health experts, advocates, and individuals concerned with men’s prostate health and prostate cancer.
“This year, more than 174,600 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 31,600 die from the disease,” according to Prevent Cancer Foundation’s website. “Most prostate cancer is diagnosed in men older than 65.”
Learn more at preventcancer.org.
