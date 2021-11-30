CUMBERLAND — A city woman was granted pre-trial release after she was arrested Monday for allegedly slashing a man with a knife during an incident in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Rebecca Reed Zajdel, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and released after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said Zajdel and the victim argued before Zajdel pulled a knife and cut him several times on the hand and arm. He was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.
