Cumberland woman arrested after K-9 drug alert on vehicle

CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a suspicious vehicle complaint on Pear Street led to the arrest of a city woman Tuesday, according to Cumberland Police.

Tashia Nave, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia before she was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance.

Police said a positive alert on the odor of suspected drugs in the suspect vehicle and a probable cause search led to discovery of an unspecified drug. 

