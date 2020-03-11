Cumberland woman arrested for probation offense

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with violation of probation, Cumberland Police said.
Tiffany Marie Paugh, 34, was taken into custody on the warrant that reportedly stemmed from a theft charge.
Paugh remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said the probation order was filed May 30, 2019, by district court.
