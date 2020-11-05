CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed without bond Thursday after she allegedly struck a person in the head with a beer bottle, according to Cumberland Police.
Police arrested Tara Renee Athey, 37, on charges of first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
The victim reportedly was found lying on Centre Street Wednesday and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be of a life-threatening nature, police said.
The investigation included interviews of witnesses who told police the victim had been struck in the head with the bottle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.