police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Thursday night after she allegedly bit a person and then threw the victim down a set of stairs at a Bond Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

The suspect, Teresa Louise Walter, was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.

Officers observed injuries to the victim, who apparently did not require medical treatment in the alleged incident that was reported to city police at 8 p.m.

Walter, 50, was charged with second-degree assault before she was granted pre-trial release by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.

