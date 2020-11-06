CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly cutting a person with a knife in an alleged assault at a West First Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
The suspect, Samantha Leigh Smith, 32, turned herself into Cumberland Police headquarters on Thursday night.
Smith was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and disturbing the peace. She was being held without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Smith and the victim had argued before Smith displayed a knife and took a swing at the victim, causing injury to the victim's neck.
Smith fled the scene prior to the arrival of city officers, who obtained an arrest warrant from district court.
The victim reportedly suffered a small laceration to the neck and did not require medical treatment, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.