CUMBERLAND — Allegany County sheriff's deputies seized a large amount of suspected heroin, prescriptions pills and U.S. currency during a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 68 in the area of the 43-mile marker.
Tiffany Nicole Butler, 36, of Cumberland, was charged with possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana) after she was stopped for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit and operating a vehicle with an inoperative taillight and stoplight.
Butler remained jailed without bond Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled March 11 in district court.
Police said citations were issued for the alleged traffic violations during the stop near the 43-mile marker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.