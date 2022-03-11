CUMBERLAND — A knife-wielding city woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a man at a Seymour Street residence during an alleged dispute over food, Cumberland Police said.
Rachel Natalie Brotemarkle, 47, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest before she was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner.
The victim was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel for a laceration to the chest that was not life-threatening, according to police.
Another arrest Thursday was made during investigation of an assault complaint in the 400 block of Columbia Street.
Michael Eric Smith, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review in district court.
In an unrelated matter, CPD officers served a summons Thursday to Alonya Monique Opel, 21, of Accident, on a charge of second-degree assault from an incident March 1 at a Leslie Lane business.
