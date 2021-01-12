CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on North Mechanic Street after a check by a police dog alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, Cumberland Police said.
Amber Michelle Troutman, 30, was arrested on drug possession charges after suspected quantities of crystal methamphetamines and marijuana were found in her vehicle in addition to hypodermic syringes, police said.
Following the arrest, Troutman was jailed in the Allegany County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Troutman was also served a bench warrant for failing to appear in district court on traffic charges Oct. 23, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.