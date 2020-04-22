Cumberland woman arrested in taxi incident

CUMBERLAND — A 20-year-old city woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly refused to pay her taxi fare and then fought with Cumberland Police officers as she was being placed under arrest.
Damara Davis was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey police, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and theft, police said.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Davis was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Police also said Davis damaged a door of the taxi when she slammed it.
