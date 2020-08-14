Cumberland woman arrested in West Side burglary

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly broke into a Greene Street residence where she stole items and damaged property, Cumberland Police said.
Rachael Nicole Dolly, 31, was charged by warrant with third- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft under $100.
Following a bond hearing, Dolly was ordered jailed at the Alllegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.
Police said bleach was poured onto items in the victim's residence where Dolly was seen leaving as the victim arrived home. A backpack was also allegedly stolen from the property.
