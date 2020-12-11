CUMBERLAND — A city woman awaits trial after being arrested Thursday on various charges stemming from an alleged assault at a North Lee Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Police arrested Xianna Letese Kesler, 24, after she failed to follow repeated orders to stop yelling and creating a disturbance when officers arrived.
Kesler was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct in addition to a charge of malicious destruction of property that was filed after she damaged a holding cell at Cumberland Police headquarters.
Following a bond hearing, Kesler was released from custody after posting $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police interviewed the female victim at the scene as part of the investigation that prompted the arrest.
