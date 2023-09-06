CUMBERLAND — A city woman has been charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit murder and related offenses following an alleged incident last January investigated by Cumberland Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.
Iywania Lisa Conaway, 20, was charged with more than two dozen criminal offenses in a circuit court warrant served Tuesday by city police officers.
Conaway was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending her next court appearance.
The alleged offenses occurred Jan. 22, according to electronic court records.
