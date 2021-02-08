police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was released from custody after posting bond in connection with her arrest Sunday on assault charges, Cumberland Police said.

Jessica Durham, 35, was granted pre-trial release after posting $3,500 bond stemming from three charges of second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment from an incident Feb. 3 on Virginia Avenue, police said.

Durham was released after posting $3,500 unsecured bond, pending trial in district court.

