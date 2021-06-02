Police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed on $15,000 bond Tuesday after she was served a bench warrant from Washington County for alleged failure to appear in court, Cumberland Police said.

Xianna Letese Kesler, 30, remained in custody Wednesday awaiting a bail review hearing by a district court judge.

She allegedly failed to appear in court May 21 in connection with violations of probation in October 2019 in Washington County.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video