CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed on $15,000 bond Tuesday after she was served a bench warrant from Washington County for alleged failure to appear in court, Cumberland Police said.
Xianna Letese Kesler, 30, remained in custody Wednesday awaiting a bail review hearing by a district court judge.
She allegedly failed to appear in court May 21 in connection with violations of probation in October 2019 in Washington County.
