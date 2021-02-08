CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged with three counts of assault Sunday after she allegedly assaulted a person at an Arch Street residence and two Cumberland Police officers as they investigated the complaint, according to Cumberland Police.
Leslie Ray Hamilton, 40, was also charged with public intoxication and disturbance in addition to three counts of second-degree assault before she was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing by a district court commissioner, police said.
The officers apparently did not require medical treatment following the incident that took place in the 100 block.
