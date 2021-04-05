CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly used a broom handle to assault two people at an East Side residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Cassandra Kay Porter, 39, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault following the alleged incident in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.
Following a bond hearing, Porter was being held in the Allegany County Detention in lieu of $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending bail review Monday.
Police said the arrest was made following interviews of the victims and witnesses and observation of the injuries of the victims.
It was not known if the victims required medical treatment of their injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.