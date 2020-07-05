Cumberland woman charged in alleged firearms incident

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Saturday for allegedly discharging a firearm outside a Frederick Street residence.
Adell Renee McKenzie, 37, was charged via summons in the June 26 incident in which Cumberland Police were called to the residence for an assault complaint.
When officers arrived, they learned that McKenzie and two others had been discharging a small caliber firearm prior to their arrival.
McKenzie was released pending trial in district court.
