CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly slashed a person with a knife during an argument over child care at a Greene Street apartment, Cumberland Police said.
Jamie Clark Dolly, 27, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment before being jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the victim suffered a laceration to the arm and was bleeding heavily when officers arrived in response to the assault complaint in the 300 block of Greene Street. Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel then took the victim to UPMC Western Maryland for further treatment.
Police said the victim was cut on the arm and was able to run safely from the property after throwing a chair at the accused.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.