Cumberland woman charged in Arch Street altercation

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Saturday in connection with a March incident where she allegedly assaulted another woman in the 100 block of Arch Street, Cumberland Police said.
Tabitha Nadean Mckinley, 25, was charged with second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to Arch Street on March 29 for a reported large fight. Mckinley was one of several people charged in the altercation, police said.
She was served a criminal summons and released, pending trial in district court.
