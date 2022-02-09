CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial in district court on theft and burglary charges stemming from incidents at a Bedford Street residence last month and in December, according to Cumberland Police.
Carissa Paige Ketterman, 22, was charged by criminal summons with the burglary and theft offenses and destruction of property in connection with the January case.
Investigation of the December incident resulted in credit card theft and fraud charges against Ketterman, police said.
The investigations included review of surveillance video that factored in identification of the suspect, police said.
