Cumberland woman charged in credit card fraud case

CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial on various charges after she allegedly stole money by using another person's credit card, Cumberland Police said.
Loretta Jo Knippenberg, 30, was charged with theft scheme, identity theft and credit card fraud before she was granted pre-trial release after posting bond.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 5 complaint in which Knippenberg allegedly used the victim's credit card to withdraw money from the victim's bank account on four occasions, police said.
