CUMBERLAND — A 19-year-old city woman is awaiting trial on four counts of assault following a 4:30 a.m. Sunday incident in the 200 block of Columbia Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Makayla S. Sherman was also charged with failure to obey an officer, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct after she allegedly struck victims, spit on them and kicked a city police officer as she was being taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Sherman was granted pre-trial release by a district court commissioner on her personal recognizance, pending trial.
