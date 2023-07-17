Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.