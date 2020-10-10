Cumberland woman charged in Elm Street assault

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Friday in an alleged assault that occurred at an Elm Street residence on Oct. 6, Cumberland Police said.
Shanel Marie Arnold, 33, was charged via criminal summons with assault, malicious destruction of property and willfully damaging/tampering with a motor vehicle, police said.
Police said Arnold assaulted a woman and damaged property. She was released pending trial in district court.
