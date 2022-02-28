CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged with fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving under the influence following a crash Saturday at Pershing and Mechanic streets that was witnessed by a patrolling Cumberland Police officer.
A traffic stop made by the officer resulted in the arrest of Kristal Elizabeth Devault, 44, on the DUI and hit-and-run charges.
An officer reportedly observed Devault’s vehicle strike another vehicle and leave the scene.
Devault, who apparently was not injured, was taken into custody after field sobriety tests were administered at the scene.
Following arrest processing, she was issued citations and released, police said.
