CUMBERLAND — A city woman has been charged by summons in connection with a vehicle crash last month in the 200 block of Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.
Scarlette Redman, 36, was charged with failure of driver in accident to furnish required identification, failure of driver to provide insurance information and driving an uninsured vehicle in connection with the Oct. 18 incident, police said.
She was issued the summons Tuesday to await trial in district court.
