CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested on a warrant issued in a theft scheme case, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Jessica Lynn Friend, 40, was charged with fraud and theft scheme before she was granted pretrial release on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
The warrant was issued Aug. 23 in connection with a Frostburg Police Department investigation into alleged crimes that took place between April and August of this year, according to electronic court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.