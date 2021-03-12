CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested Thursday on a warrant stemming from an alleged vehicle tampering incident, according to Cumberland Police.
Samantha Leigh Smith, 33, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, destruction of property, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace before she was granted pre-trial release upon posting $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said the charges stemmed from a March 1 complaint at a West First Street property in which a vehicle tire was slashed.
