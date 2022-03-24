CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a domestic assault complaint Wednesday night in the 900 block of Gay Street led to the arrest of a city woman who then allegedly assaulted several Cumberland Police officers.
Bethany Montague, 33, was charged with two counts of child abuse in the second-degree, four counts of second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
As she was being taken into custody, Montague reportedly struck an officer in the face with her fist and assaulted other officers as she was being subdued.
Police also determined a bench warrant had been issued for Montague for violation of probation.
Montague was ordered jailed without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance before a district court judge.
