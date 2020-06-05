Cumberland woman charged with juvenile assault

CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was charged following a Cumberland Police investigation into a disturbance at a Pearre Avenue residence.

Police responded Wednesday to the residence where a juvenile alleged being struck in the back with an extension cord.

Sundi Renee Hilgenberg, 55, was charged with second-degree custodial child abuse and second-degree assault.

Officers reportedly observed injuries to the victim that were consistent with the allegation.

Hilgenberg was taken into custody before being released Thursday on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.

