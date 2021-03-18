CUMBERLAND — A city woman was served a criminal summons Wednesday stemming from a hit-and-run crash that occurred in December in the Memorial Avenue area, according to Cumberland Police.
Alexis Paige Livingston, 18, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license before she was released, pending trial in district court, police said.
Police said officers responding to the Dec. 26 incident located the suspect vehicle and subsequently identified Livingston as the driver who was allegedly involved.
